BWA hosts summer interns - Barbados Today

Over the just concluded 2019 summer period, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MEWR) engaged a number of students as part of its Summer Internship Programme.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) under the aegis of the Ministry was pleased to host fifteen of the interns who were given an opportunity to observe the operations and garner hands-on experiences as they were involved in several active projects. The process brought interesting perspectives and a fresher outlook into the departments to which they were assigned and their contributions to the working teams were invaluable.

Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, explained that the Ministry planned to host an internship programme annually. He said: “The positive feedback received from the interns on their experiences and the exposure they have gained have been very encouraging and my team will commence early next year with a greater specified and established structure.”

While their two-month attachment was focused on gaining job experience and training, the interns also participated in an effective communications training seminar. They were taken on a number of tours to several related locations and areas. These included the Solar House in Queen’s Park, the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC); the BWA’s two sewage treatment plants; the Barbados National Terminal Company Limited; sections of the Scotland District including the shale and sand quarries and the Houses of Parliament. (PR)