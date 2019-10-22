Grads told: Caribbean filled with brilliant minds - Barbados Today

The university’s newest graduates have been told never to doubt their strength and abilities and not to allow any unfortunate circumstances to dictate their future.

Class valedictorian Andiesa Weste gave this advice to the morning graduating class of 2019 at the Cave hill campus of the University of the West Indies on Saturday as she reminded her fellow graduates that the Caribbean was filled with brilliance.

Weste, a product of a single parent household and a student of a school which was not considered among the “top” in her homeland Trinidad, delivered an encouraging address to the 1,300 graduates and before a distinguished platform of officials including University Chancellor Robert Bermudez, Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal Eudine Barriteau.

The Law major told those gathered for the ceremony that she could not get where she was without a support system.

“These are the people who made this day possible. Although there are 1300 graduates there are a thousand [more] behind us

“For me that person is my mother who worked three jobs so that I can be the young lady standing before you. Coming from a single parent family is not a death sentence. For me the sacrifices of my mother pushed me when I felt like giving up. Even though she would have preferred if I attended one or two less guild parties,”she added.

Weste also spoke of her alma mater Rio Claro West Secondary School which was not considered to be a “top” secondary school.

“Despite suffering from a lack of resources this [school] laid a steady foundation in my life both academically and as an individual. Although I did not attend a top ranking secondary school, I am proof that it is not a death sentence,” she added.

The young speaker drew reference to the UWI’s ranking in the top four percentage internationally to highlight how fortunate its students were to have access to the standard of education provided there.

“If we ever forget how fortunate we are, we must remember that generations before us were denied formal education. One thing that I learned during my time here is that the Caribbean is filled with brilliant minds. We must never doubt ourselves or our abilities.”

Caribbean people she added have a sense of strength and resilience unmatched.

Weste spoke of other students who eased their parents of the financial burden by starting their own businesses.

“Regardless of the challenges that you have faced what doesn’t kill you does fatten,” she said.

To whom much is given much is expected Weste added, noting that those graduating will now be saddled with more responsibilities.

The new graduate also had a word for those championing the regional integration movement especially as it related to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“It is now up to us as products of this university and trustees of this hemisphere to roll up our sleeves and get the job done,” she advised.

“The time for action is now. While regional integration is possible, our country men and women still need to be sensitized to the benefits of CARICOM and CSME and I see no better ambassadors than those of us who are here today.

“As a law student and a self-proclaimed regionalist I am urging all governments to sign onto the appellate jurisdiction of the great Caribbean Court of Justice.

“We cannot expect others to do for us what we are perfectly capable of doing for ourselves,” she said.