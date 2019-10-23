Edwards a guilty call-girl - Barbados Today

A non-national who stole a cell phone belonging to a ‘client’ after he refused to pay her for sexual services provided will have to wait until Friday to learn her fate.

Just as Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke was about to fine Tiffany Maria Edwards after she pleaded guilty to stealing a $600 cellphone belonging to O’Brien Weekes on May 25, 2018, the court was alerted to the fact that the accused had not regularized her status on the island.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe revealed that Edwards has arrived on the island on March 18, 2018 as a visitor. Additionally, he said the accused also had two other matters before the court, one of which was indictable.

He asked the magistrate to remand her until Friday when a decision could be made on how to proceed.

Accused shows up two years late

Dwayne Ryan Omar Forde came dangerously close to losing his freedom today.

Forde, who is charged with assaulting Losonta Nurse in September 29, 2016, occasioning her actual bodily harm, as well as damaging a gold chain belonging to her on the same date, last appeared in court on January 2017 and had been given a June 2017 date to return.

However, more than two years after that date had passed, Forde, of Rockhampton Road, Grazettes, St Michael, made a long overdue appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe told Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke he was requesting that Forde be remanded for failing to report to court.

However, in a desperate plea to keep his freedom, the accused apologized and said he thought the matter had been dismissed.

He told the court that the complainant, who is the mother of his child, had indicated to him that she was no longer interested in the case.

“She told me she was going to finish with the matter so I thought it was over,” Forde explained.

He said he only realized the matter was still before the court after he was charged for not wearing a seatbelt.

He said when a summons came to his house he was informed that a warrant was out for his arrest, prompting him to come to court.

The magistrate then told Forde the only way the matter could be dismissed was if the complainant came to the court and said she was no longer interested.

In a change of heart, the prosecutor then told the accused he would give him a chance to bring the complainant to court tomorrow. He also advised him to walk with his surety.

The magistrate agreed and adjourned the matter until Thursday, October 24.