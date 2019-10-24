Butt slap was a ‘mistake’ - Barbados Today

As he passed a female to enter a shop, Kirk Clyde Edward Lorde’s hand inadvertently touched her buttocks.

And that, he explained to Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke, was the reason he ended up before her in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

While the 47-year-old landscaper of Millyard Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting Nikimi Clarke on October 22, 2019, he claimed it was an accident.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham in giving the facts, revealed that the accused and the complainant reside in neighbouring districts in Brittons Hill.

On the date in question, the complainant was on her way to the shop when she realized the accused was following her.

When she reached the shop she felt a slap on her buttocks. She turned around and the only person she saw was the accused. She eventually reported the matter to police.

However, Lorde recalled the events of that day differently.

“On that day I went to the shop but I didn’t hit her. My hand brushed her on the way into the shop, it wasn’t anything intentional but she decide to say that I slap her,” the accused, who is known to the court, said.

“I did not hit her intentionally.”

After listening to his explanation, the magistrate fined him $350 in four weeks with an alternative of six weeks in prison.