BLP conference opens - Barbados Today

The oldest political party in the English-speaking Caribbean, the Barbados Labour Party, opened its three-day 81st Annual Conference last night with an emphasis on the young.

Two youthful MCs controlled the show with a featured speaker not much past 21 years. They reverted to a mixture of youth and experience in the service awards.

The evening’s proceedings began with a pre-teen delivering a rendition of the national anthem under a massive tent in Queen’s Park.