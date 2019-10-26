BLP conference opens - Barbados Today

BLP conference opens

Article by
George Alleyne
Published on
October 26, 2019
The oldest political party in the English-speaking Caribbean, the Barbados Labour Party, opened its three-day 81st Annual Conference last night with an emphasis on the young.
Two youthful MCs controlled the show with a featured speaker not much past 21 years. They reverted to a mixture of youth and experience in the service awards.
The evening’s proceedings began with a pre-teen delivering a rendition of the national anthem under a massive tent in Queen’s Park.
Then amidst applause, many – ranging from young adults to an 80-year-old – were awarded for dedicated service to BLP branches and the party in general. (GA)
