Another shooting death recorded - Barbados Today

Lawmen are investigating the unnatural death of Jamar Omar Haynes alias Red Dog, which occurred around 9: 50 tonight, October 26.

The deceased – who resided at Combermere Street, St Michael but was originally from Yearwood Road, Sugar Hill, St Joseph – was reportedly walking in a northerly direction along Nelson Street, when a man wearing a dark hoodie approached him from behind, opened fire and shot him several times.

“The victim fell to the ground and was assisted by other persons,” police reported.

Haynes was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle but was pronounced dead a few minutes after arriving.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact Police Emergency at 211, Central Police Station 430 7676, C.I.D at 430 7169, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 or any police station.

“All information will be taken with strict confidentiality.”