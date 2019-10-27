Fogging in four parishes this week - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue its fogging programme in four parishes this week in its effort to rid the island of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm each day.

On Monday, October 28, the team from the Vector Control Unit will fog the following St Peter districts: Diamond Corner, Lower Castle, Upper Castle, Boscobelle, Collins, Date Tree Hill, The Risk and environs.

The team will return to the north of the island on Tuesday, October 29, and visit the St Peter and St James districts of Battaleys, Risk Road, Cemetery Road, Mullins, Mullins Terrace with Avenues, Gibbs, Gibbs Glade, Piedmont Road, Lower Carlton with Avenues, and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, October 30, the fogging team will journey to St. Michael and spray Culloden Road, Dalkeith Village, Tamarind Avenue, Chapel Place, Beckles Road, Jessamine Avenue, Pipers Avenues, Curwin Avenue, Brownes Avenue, Lukes Avenue, Bay Street, Chelsea Road, and environs.

St Michael will be visited again on Thursday, October 31, and the following areas will be targeted: Highgate Gardens, Collymore Rock, Burkes Land, Eversley Road, Brittons New Road, Reece Land, Valerie, Brittons Cross Road, Beckles Road, Villa Road, Laynes Road, Scotts Gap and surrounding districts.

Fogging will culminate in Christ Church on Friday, November 1, at Vauxhall, Vauxhall Gardens, Vauxhall Tenantry Road, Poinsettia Avenue, Primrose Avenue, Casuarina Avenue, Hibiscus Avenue, Warners Terrace, Briar Hall and environs.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the fog to penetrate, while persons with respiratory illnesses are urged to protect themselves from inhaling the fog.