Debate on resolution to restructure Barbados' foreign debt - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Debate on resolution to restructure Barbados’ foreign debt

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 28, 2019

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn, will move the passing of a Resolution tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, in the House of Assembly, to restructure Barbados’ foreign debt.

The passing of the Resolution will allow for Government to launch the external debt exchange to replace the existing foreign commercial debt with two new bonds.

Straughn said the indicative terms would see a new 10-year bond issued, resulting in a 25 per cent reduction in principal, a 35 per cent reduction in accrued interest at an interest rate of 6.5 per cent payable semi-annually, and include an adverse weather clause.

He continued: “At the conclusion of this debt exchange, the way would be paved for the rating agencies to reassess the credit worthiness of the Government of Barbados, which should lead to the upgrade of our external credit rating, the first for a decade.”

The Minister said that with this, the settlement of the external debt, Barbados would be on track to meet the six per cent primary surplus, placing the public debt on a more sustainable path towards achieving the 60 per cent debt to GDP target by 2033 as part of the BERT programme. (SA/BGIS)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Another shooting death recorded
October 27, 2019
Mia blasts contenders
October 27, 2019
Busted over beer
October 25, 2019
Police searching for wanted man
October 28, 2019
Bynoe-Sutherland asks for chance to lead QEH
October 27, 2019
Housing dilemma
October 26, 2019