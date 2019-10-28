Police searching for wanted man - Barbados Today

Lawmen are searching for 40-year-old Nicholas Brian Bishop who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

His last known address is Hoytes Village, St James.

Bishop is brown in complexion, medium build and is about five feet eight inches tall.

He is advised to present himself to the Holetown Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

“The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted,” lawmen warned.