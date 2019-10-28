‘Undemocratic’ - Barbados Today

The move to appoint Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland to the post of executive chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been described as “the most unprecedented assault on democracy” that has ever been witnessed in this country.

And leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla Depeiza has called on the Senate not to allow the legislation to be passed.

In a scathing critique, Depeiza condemned Government’s decision to hire the wife of Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland to head the island’s major hospital.

Last week during Parliament, Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic revealed that Bynoe-Sutherland had been appointed as the hospital’s first-ever executive chairman.

In a press release issued by Depeiza, she said the manner in which Bynoe-Sutherland, the QEH’s former chairman, was chosen was undemocratic.

She said what was especially worrying was that her hiring had come just one month after former QEH chief executive officer Dr Dexter James parted ways.

“It is with alarm that the Democratic Labour Party takes note of the fully undemocratic process surrounding the proposed appointment of Mrs Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland to the as-yet unfounded position of Executive Chair at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“This is not just an issue of nepotism and optics with her being the wife of a Minister of Government. This has more to do with the circumstances of the purported appointment. To date, no such position exists. Her “appointment” was announced on the floor of the House at the very same time that the amendment to the legislation to make it legal was being debated. Worse, Dr Dexter James was removed from the position of CEO only last month; and no advertising for that post or any other has been seen,” Depeiza pointed out.

“At the point of the ridiculous, though, is the realisation that even if the post were a recognised one and had been advertised, as sitting Chairman of the Board it would be Mrs Bynoe- Sutherland with the ultimate responsibility to choose herself for that post! This is the most unprecedented assault on democracy that has ever been witnessed in this country.”

The DLP president accused Government of “tampering” with legislation to suit its specific agenda.

And while Depeiza said she was not aware of Bynoe-Sutherland’s qualifications, she cautioned that her appointment set a dangerous precedent.

“We do not know if the lady is well qualified or not, since we have never been permitted to evaluate. But in our estimation she has disqualified herself. Anything else is a dangerous precedent to set. It is hoped now that the senators show sufficient fortitude in the interest of the nation to block this insidious incursion into our democratic fabric,” Depeiza said.