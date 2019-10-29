Bostic standing firm on QEH decision - Barbados Today

Government’s decision to appoint the wife of a sitting Government Minister as Executive Director of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) was based on principles of soundness, transparency and fairness, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic.

Amid tremendous public scrutiny and accusations of nepotism from senators, political leaders and union bosses, Bostic has defended the appointment of Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, suggesting the veteran healthcare official was “more than qualified” for the position and is potentially leaving thousands of dollars on the table to serve the people of Barbados.

At the Ministry of Health’s Culloden Road Headquarters, Bostic told Barbados TODAY that when Bynoe-Sutherland officially takes up her new role, she will be doing so at a “substantially reduced” salary in comparison to what she had been previously making, while working for a U.S-based employer.

“If a US-based company sees the merit in Mrs. Sutherland which sees her being responsible for several countries in the Caribbean, don’t you think it is appropriate that Barbados recognises that we have talent and make good use of that talent, especially when we are in the difficulties we are in in terms of management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital?” asked Bostic.

He explained the appointment was made based on Bynoe Sutherland’s resume and track record of success and declared he would stand by that decision.

“It is about getting the job done and getting someone who is more than qualified to do the job and I would like for those persons in the public domain, who do not know about the qualities and abilities of Mrs. Sutherland, to see some of the things that have happened in the hospital within the last year under her leadership as chairman of the Board and also that Mrs Sutherland first of all has a Master’s in Public Health and was trained at the London School of Tropical Medicine, spent five years working in the Ministry of Health as a health planner, spent several years in the Bronx, New York working as a bed manager and as part of a clinical team, played an integral role in the establishment of the local HIV/AIDS programme here and was the Executive Director of the Barbados Family Planning Association. She is a certified, qualified registered lawyer,” said Bostic.

“It is a decision that I have made as Minister of Health and Wellness. It was an evidence-based decision, which has nothing to do with how I feel about anybody. I intend to get the job done and I am accountable to the people of Barbados to ensure the best level of service is provided. That is a decision I have made and I am confident in the decision and I can assure you that in time to come… we will have the evidence to show that the decision was the right decision,” he promised.

It was the first time the Minister spoke publicly on Bynoe-Sutherland’s appointment since mid-October when the announcement was made in Parliament. Since then numerous public figures have voiced their displeasure about the situation including independent senators and trade union leaders, Senators Toni Moore and Caswell Franklyn along with Senator Crystal Drakes and leader of the Democratic Labour Party Verla DePeiza. While many described the move as a clear display of political favouritism, Government was also accused of nepotism since Bynoe-Sutherland is the wife of Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland.

Bostic on Monday refuted such suggestions declaring his loyalty was to the people of Barbados.

“It is just a perception. When and if the official announcement is made in terms of Mrs. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland becoming the Executive Chair of the QEH, that will be done by the Minister of Health and Wellness who is not related to Mrs Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland and if anyone knows this Minister of Health and Wellness, I am extremely transparent,” said Bostic.

