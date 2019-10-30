Man collapses; dies at Bridgetown Port - Barbados Today

Below is a press release from the Bridgetown Port.

Shortly after arriving at the Port of Bridgetown today to conduct business, an elderly customer collapsed and subsequently passed away.

The incident took place around 11:15 a.m. in the Customer Lounge at Shed 2.

As a result, operations at Shed 2 were discontinued for the afternoon. Counselling services were offered to staff.

Barbados Port Inc. extends deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and apologises to those customers who had to rearrange their business as a result of the incident.