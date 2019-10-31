Update: Police continue investigations into shooting in The Pine, St Michael - Barbados Today

Police have identified the man shot this morning.

He is 36-year-old Omar Phillips of # 6 Harbour View, The Pine, St Michael.

According to police, Phillips was standing near the corner of Shepton Lane and Golden Rock when he was approached by an unknown masked man who fired several shots in his direction.

Phillips received a gunshot injury to his right hand and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention where he was treated and discharged.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242/7295, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.