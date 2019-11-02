Law Reform Commission launched - Barbados Today

The Mia Mottley Administration will soon be presented with proposals for the enactment of legislation dealing with electronic evidence.

The announcement was made this evening by Chairman of the Law Reform Commission Sir David Simmons during its inauguration ceremony at the Radisson Aquatica Resort Barbados.

Sir David, a former Attorney General and Chief Justice of Barbados, said a Bill to address electronic evidence is just one in a series of law reform measures which that state-appointed body is now examining.

He listed other proposals such as a Bill dealing with Computer and Computer Crime; one on Disclosure in Criminal Cases and Guidelines for Prosecution Disclosure and another to amend the Evidence Act.

The commission chairman said the proposed amendment will take account of developments in law, technology and international cooperation.

“I am confident that soon, rather than later, the law reform commission will be presenting to the Government and people of Barbados, independent and thoroughly researched proposals for developing, modernizing and simplifying the law,” he told the audience that included Attorney General Dale Marshall and members of the Bench.

Sir David revealed that the proposed measures are draft model laws which were published by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

In fact, he said, the secretariat was providing support to the commission in its work.

“I should tell you that my interaction with officials of the Commonwealth Secretariat has been exciting and most productive. They are thrilled that Barbados has taken the step to establish a Law Reform Commission and have pledged their support for the Commission through cooperation and technical assistance,” he added.

Sir David also assured Barbadians and non-governmental groups that they can also submit proposals for law reform that impact their sphere of endeavor.

“The commission looks forward to receiving proposals from you for reform of areas of law in which you have special interest,” he said.

He said while he appreciates that the commission was being launched during a period of severe austerity and must begin its existence modestly, he is suggesting that steps be taken to make it full-time once things improve.

“I do urge the Government, when the fiscal and economic fortunes of Barbados improve, to take steps to have the commission function on a full-time basis. There is a massive amount of work to be done,” he added.

He also outlined the mandate of the commission which includes receiving and considering any suggestions or formal proposals for reform of the law which may be made to the commission along with preparing and submitting to the Attorney General from time to time, programmes for the examination of different branches of the law with a view to reform, including recommendations on whether such examination should be carried out by the commission or another body.

The commission is also expected to provide advice and information to ministries and departments of the government and other authorities which are concerned with proposals for the amendment or reform of any branch of law.