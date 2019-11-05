Accused ‘agrees’ with jail time - Barbados Today

Accused ‘agrees’ with jail time

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 5, 2019

Wade Grant, of no fixed place of abode, who indecently exposed himself on Pebbles Beach back in July was sentenced to six months in prison today after telling a magistrate he believed that was adequate time for the crime.

Wade Grant

However, the 46-year-old convict has already served three months and 19 days of that time on remand between Dodds and the Psychiatric Hospital. That time has been credited reducing the time he has remaining on the sentence.

Grant who had been on remand at the Black Rock, St Michael institution for the past few weeks returned to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to willfully, openly, lewdly and obscenely exposing his person on the beach on July 18.

But, he still told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he believed the police slapped him with the charges because “no one came for me” after he had spent four days in custody.

“Give me six months and give me back the time I do in the mental and jail,” Grant said in accepting his fate.

