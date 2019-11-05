Jade on cloud nine - Barbados Today

Rugby Barbados World 7s (RBW7s) Tournament Organisers have today officially announced the winner of an exciting social media campaign in collaboration with their North American Travel Partner, JetBlue Vacations.

The lucky winner, Jade McGrath, has received a JetBlue Vacations package for two to Barbados including round-trip flights from the US, a US $1,000 JetBlue Vacations Certificate to go towards other aspects of her trip like accommodation and complementary RBW7s tickets for both days of the highly anticipated 2019 Tournament at the iconic Kensington Oval on December 13-14.

Unable to play in the tournament this year due to a collarbone injury, Jade says winning the competition to come to Barbados to cheer on her team, the USA Scion Sirens, is a dream come true.

“RBW7s is one of my favourite tournaments,” she said. “And it’s not just because of the incredible location and top-class Rugby competition, but also because the event is such a big deal for Women’s Rugby globally. [It’s incredible to be a part of] a competition so committed to promoting and supporting the development of elite-level Women’s Rugby all over the world. Thank you RBW7s, JetBlue Vacations, and everyone involved for this wonderful campaign and tournament, and for this fantastic prize – I can’t wait to be back in Barbados!”

Continuing to lead the way in innovative online promotions, the local RBW7s team says they designed the #followUStoBarbados campaign to encourage international spectators to visit Barbados for this year’s Tournament. They primarily targeted RBW7s US Women’s Elite teams and Women’s Rugby fans – highlighting the event as the highest paying Women’s Club Rugby Tournament in the world to help support the development of Women’s Rugby in the USA.

Entrants were asked to support one of the participating 2019 RBW7s Women’s Elite teams and compete in their own individual campaign across social media to see who could get to 1,000 social #followUStoBarbados interactions by mid-October. As Jade was supporting her team, the Scion Rugby Academy, they also win two round-trip flight certificates from the US to any destination that JetBlue services as part of the competition.

Now in its fourth year in Barbados since relocating from Trinidad, the tournament is the longest running Club Rugby 7s Tournament in the Caribbean and has attracted 20 of the best international Men’s and Women’s Club Rugby teams to compete this year. The tournament’s official partners are also offering a variety of special deals for RBW7s teams and spectators including everything from discount car rentals and vacation packages to island tours. This is set to secure the tournament as one of the ‘must-see’ attractions in Barbados for years to come.

Tickets for the 2019 RBW7s Tournament are now on sale online via TicketPal Caribbean and at all local TicketPal outlets in Barbados. Daily general admission will range from US$1 for youth 17 years and under to US$10 for adults. For all 2019 RBW7s Tournament information, visit www.rugbybarbadosworld7s.com or connect on Facebook @BarbadosSevens.

