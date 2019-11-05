Woman on computer misuse charge - Barbados Today

A female supervisor charged under the Computer Misuse Act for sending photographs and video of another woman via a cellular phone has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Molaine Charles, of Bush Hall, St Michael is accused of committing the criminal act on October 6 which is alleged to have been obsence and intended to cause or was reckless as to whether she caused distress to the woman about whom she intended the contents to be communicated.

There was no objection to her bail when she appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

However, Charles, who was granted $2,000 bail which she secured with one surety, has been warned to stay away from the complainant and to have “absolutely” no contact with her in “any form or fashion”.

The case which was lodged in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court will continue on March 11, 2020.