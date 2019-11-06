Accused at karaoke - Barbados Today

Three defence witnesses today told the No. 2 Supreme Court that accused John Andre Medford and Jamar Ganesh Nervais were both at a karaoke session between July 13 and 14, 2017.

Medford, of Silver Hill and Nervais, of Harper’s Land, Sergeant Village both in Christ Church are on trial before a nine-member jury accused of entering the home on Anthony White with intent to commit theft. It is also alleged that they had a firearm and a knife at the time of the offence on July 14, 2017.

Taking the witness stand for the accused today was inmate Jamar Chase who told the court presided over by Justice Christopher Birch that he was at JJ’s Bar, located at Seregant Village, Christ Church, which is owned by Nervais and his mother, at karaoke with a lady friend.

Chase told the jury through questions put to him by accused Medford that the bar holds karaoke every Thursday and he got there that night between 11 p.m. and midnight.

“It was a hype and mellow karaoke . . . for all ages,” Chase said adding that everything was going normal for him and his lady friend as they were having a good time after receiving complimentary drinks from the bar owner.

“Then all of sudden a fight break out between two women. A short dark girl . . . and a rasta girl that really, really pretty, she look good. She can get my whole paycheck , she really sweet,” Chase said.

He also said that he did not “miss” either of the accused during the course of the night as the bar “can not run without the bar owner” and Medford was his assistant on the night.

Under cross examination by Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis, the defence witness said that he knows the two men by going to the bar but they were not friends.

“I don’t have no reason to come here to tell no lies. My life is not at threat or anything,” he answered even as he was adamant that the fight took place in July three years ago and not Christmas Eve that same year.

The karaoke DJ Carl Maloney also took the stand. He said that he was at the bar all night playing from about 5:30 pm to 5 a.m. and so was Nervais.

“He got to pay me at the end so he got to be there,” Maloney said.

He also told the court that there was a fight on the night between Nervais’ girlfriend and another woman. However he said he saw Medford at the start of the session and at the end.

“I is the DJ playing so I can’t see everything . . . but Nervais was there because he is who paying me.”

Nervais’ former girlfriend and mother of his two children who was involved in the fight “with another girl that you [Nervais] was dealing with” said she “don’t have to lie” on his behalf as “me and he don’t have nothing anymore”.

She said she was helping on the night and Nervais was at the bar all night and Medford she also saw at the beginning of the night and at the end.

She was said that the fight took place in July and not December as she was involved in two incidents with the same woman.