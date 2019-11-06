Bone to pick - Barbados Today

Vendors at the Oistins Fish Market have taken Government to task over incomplete refurbishments carried out at the facility and recent closures, which many complain have been costing them hundreds in revenue.

The issue came to a head on Wednesday when fisherfolk arrived at the complex after a three day closure to allow workmen to apply the finishing touches of a $500,000 repair project. To their dismay, they say, critical work had not been completed, stalls were left untidy forcing hawkers to clean the market to avoid losing another day’s work.

One of the major concerns for vendors is the fish market’s drainage system, which was supposed to be cleaned. As a result, workers were left standing in high stagnant water as they washed, cleaned and cut their fish.

“Management and staff were here over the weekend but still the market is dirty. Nothing has been cleaned. We were told to stay home so the market could be cleaned. They were supposed to flush the tunnels to prevent the water from being backed up, but nothing has been done. As you can see, the same blockage is there. The market is still dirty. So we are wondering why we were home for three days and nothing has been done,” said Natasha Clarke, a longstanding vendor.

She argued: “It would have taken them three days to do a general cleaning, flush the tunnels and everything and for three days they did nothing. So market staff just came to work [on Wednesday], sat down and did nothing. Inside the market is still in a condition where the smell is still getting to you.”

For about three months, vendors were asked to share stalls with fellow hawkers as extensive work was carried out to improve the unsightly conditions which existed before. Stalls were gutted and floors, countertops, pipes and roofs were upgraded to “commercial grade” consistent with promises from Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey.

The official reopening, which was supposed to occur on Wednesday was reportedly postponed because a plaque had not been completed according to Reon Cornelius, manager of Empire Building and Construction, the company contracted to carry out the work.

Workers were asked to share spaces on the remaining three stalls which were already completed while the company completed the final three stalls. He explained that as workmen attempted to finish cleaning them, vendors would have to wait an additional three days before worked resumed as normal.

However, the reason was not satisfactory for upset vendors. “Why would they stop us from working over a plaque? Other markets had the same things done and they didn’t have to do a reopening or a plaque placement on a wall. Why is Oistins any different?” asked Clarke.

For others, the inconvenience has placed a damper on business because the state of the facility and the large strips of caution tape were driving away prospective buyers.

“People have to work and people have families to feed, so this isn’t fair. Half of the things they did haven’t been done correctly. Look at all of the water in here.

“We are not pleased, because we gave them the three days but now they want to say that it isn’t done yet,” another vendor told Barbados TODAY.

Fish vendor Wilma Hutchinson said the market was “stink” on Wednesday morning when she arrived.

“Garbage was all over the place and in the sinks. ‘Stuff’ was left in the sinks and on the floor and in all of the scales and the boxes. The stuff that the workmen were supposed to be cleaning up is still in the stalls,” she said.

