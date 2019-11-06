QEH makes urgent appeal for blood donations - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

QEH makes urgent appeal for blood donations

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 6, 2019

 

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Blood Bank is making an urgent appeal for A positive and O positive blood donations.

The Blood Bank explains that donated blood products will help replenish its supply to ensure that blood products are readily available for patients with serious medical needs such as cancer patients, people with blood disorders, premature babies, cardiac procedures and trauma victims.

Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 70, who weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health are asked to donate blood at the National Blood Collecting Centre located at Ladymeade Gardens, St. Michael, between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Saturdays. (PR)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Family feud
November 6, 2019
Alleged rapist remanded
November 5, 2019
Fenty's assault charges dismissed
November 4, 2019
‘Doomed’
November 5, 2019
Woman on computer misuse charge
November 6, 2019
A $129,000 mistake
November 5, 2019