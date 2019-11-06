Youth on gun charge remanded - Barbados Today

Seven charges, among them for firearm and ammunition were leveled against a 22-year-old man who appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

It is alleged that Dario Delesile Flatts, of Block 12 Field Place Avenue, Bayville, St Michael had a gun and six rounds of ammunition in his possession on October 8 without the valid licences to do so.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Flatts is further accused of having a quantity of cannabis in his possession on same day which he also had intention to supply and traffic.

On September 30 he allegedly threatened Shemar Boyce when he uttered the words, “If you don’t stop watching me, I gine bust you belly. I coming back deh now to pelt some shots” which caused Boyce to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

The following month, on October 16, he is also charged with robbing Boyce of a chain and four rings worth $4, 075.

Flatts has been remanded to reappear in court on December 4.