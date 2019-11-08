Man in march against guns - Barbados Today

Declaring himself a concerned citizen, unhappy with the “madness” of record-level murders by the gun this year, Reynold Roach is encouraging others to join him on a march against gun violence later this month.

Roach, 53, told Barbados TODAY that following the march on November 24 from Queen’s Park to Government Headquarters, he plans to present a petition for action with signatures he is gathering to Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

He said: “I am a very concerned citizen that don’t like guns and I realise that we got a lot of gun violence and I ain’t seeing nobody stepping up to do nothing about it.

“Everybody talking, but nobody ain’t doing anything about it.

“We have 11 parishes and in each parish, somebody has been affected by gun violence so far for the year, through injury or death.”

Roach said he believed there was a need for the judicial system to deal with gun-related offences more efficiently and effectively, in addition to authorities finding a way to stem the flow of illegal firearms into country.

He said: “I know people that have been personally affected by guns. I have friends that have been personally affected.

“This issue of gun violence is a serious issue. [Do] you know what it is [like when] you in your office sitting down and get a call that your daughter has just been struck by a stray bullet?

“I am hoping that the march brings awareness to these type of issues. We got members of the public that encouraging this madness.”

Roach encouraged Barbadians to join him on the November 24 march and promised that more information on the event would be available soon.