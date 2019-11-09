Crime Stoppers Barbados responds to school stabbing - Barbados Today

“This is a tragedy of mammoth proportions that no parent should have to deal with when sending their child to school.”

This is the sentiment expressed by Sherie Holder-Olutayo, Programme Director of Crime Stoppers Barbados, in response to Friday’s incident at the Frederick Smith Secondary School that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old student.

“We at Crime Stoppers Barbados are incredibly saddened and horrified to hear of the stabbing incident on Friday at Frederick Smith Secondary School. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the parents and families of both these young boys. This incident underscores the importance of our anger management conflict resolution programme, “Cool Yuh Head” in the island’s secondary schools.”

Over the past seven years, the team of counsellors of Crime Stoppers Barbados has worked in several of the island’s 21 secondary schools to engage students in our “Cool Yuh Head” Programme.

Our experience is that both male and female students are finding it increasingly difficult to keep a tight rein on their emotions especially in potentially volatile situations.

“Cool Yuh Head is designed to provide students with the tools needed to apply reason and navigate difficult situations. Crime Stoppers Barbados is persuaded that anger management and conflict resolution programmes are vital to stemming the violent behavoiur exhibited by students at this time.

No Government can sustain the task of changing this trend towards a culture of anger and retaliatory behavior alone. Corporate funding remains critical. Crime Stoppers Barbados believes that training in conflict resolution is key and must be sustained to realize long term benefits. We therefore redouble our efforts to establish and maintain partnerships with Principals, Corporate Sponsors and our team of highly skilled Counsellors in the various primary and secondary schools in Barbados.