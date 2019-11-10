Flash Flood Warning discontinued - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the Flash Flood Warning for Barbados.
The warning was discontinued at noon today.
This feature article is brought to you by The Codrington School. Is your child completely prepared, academically, socially...
Barbadians turned out in their numbers to honour the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the pursuit of a more...
Scores of Barbadians gathered in National Heroes’ Square this morning for the Remembrance Day Parade They joined with...
Lifeguards have raised concerns about members of the public heeding warnings to get out of the sea in the event of an...
The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, November 11,...
Synopsis: The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until mid-day today. A surface to low level trough is affecting the...
The Barbados Meteorological Services has extended the Flash Flood Warning currently in effect for the island. Latest...
“This is a tragedy of mammoth proportions that no parent should have to deal with when sending their child to school.”...
Optimist International has issued the following statement in response to Friday’s incident at the Frederick Smith...