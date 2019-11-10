Flash Flood Warning discontinued - Barbados Today
Flash Flood Warning discontinued
November 10, 2019

November 10, 2019

The Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the Flash Flood Warning for Barbados.

The warning was discontinued at noon today.

