Fogging Schedule November 11 – 15 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Fogging Schedule November 11 – 15 - by Barbados Today November 10, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 10, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 11, the districts in St Philip to be fogged are Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay, Inchcape Terrace with Avenues, Harrismith, Shrewsbury, Harmony Hall, Eastbourne and environs.

The team will be in St James on Tuesday, November 12, spraying Husbands Gap, Storehouse Gap, Patanne Gardens, Glitter Bay Terrace, Porters, West Terrace Gardens with Avenues, Oxnards, Violet Circle, Cherry Drive, West Terrace Heights and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 13, the areas to be fogged in Christ Church are Barrack Hill, Vauxhall, Vauxhall Gardens, Vauxhall Tenantry Road, Poinsettia Avenue, Primrose Avenue, Casuarina Avenue, Hibiscus Avenue, Warners Terrace, Briar Hall and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 14, the team returns to Christ Church to fog Atlantic Shores, Coral Drive, Pearl Drive, Spring Terrace, Lighthouse Lane, Oyster Crescent, Seaside Drive, Ocean Mist Close and environs.

The team will return to St Michael on Friday, November 15, to fog Newton Crescent, North Wildey Terrace with Avenues, East Terrace with Avenues, Wildey Gardens and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day.  Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day commemorated

Scores of  Barbadians gathered in National Heroes’ Square this morning for the Remembrance Day Parade They joined with...

Lifeguards sensitized about tsunamis

Lifeguards have raised concerns about members of the public heeding warnings to get out of the sea in the event of an...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until mid-day today. A surface to low level trough is affecting the...

Flash Flood Warning extended

The Barbados Meteorological Services has extended the Flash Flood Warning currently in effect for the island. Latest...

Crime Stoppers Barbados responds to school stabbing

“This is a tragedy of mammoth proportions that no parent should have to deal with when sending their child to school.”...

Optimist International Logo

Optimist International responds to school stabbing

Optimist International has issued the following statement in response to Friday’s incident at the Frederick Smith...

Stay indoors, DEM Director warns as flood waters rise

The Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Kerry Hinds, is warning residents in St Lucy to stay indoors as a...

Flood Watch upgraded to Flash Flood Warning

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Barbados effective at 10:30 a.m. A Flash Flood...

Flash Flood Watch in effect

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island, effective 9 a.m on Saturday. A Flash...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share