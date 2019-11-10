Fogging Schedule November 11 – 15 - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 11, the districts in St Philip to be fogged are Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay, Inchcape Terrace with Avenues, Harrismith, Shrewsbury, Harmony Hall, Eastbourne and environs.

The team will be in St James on Tuesday, November 12, spraying Husbands Gap, Storehouse Gap, Patanne Gardens, Glitter Bay Terrace, Porters, West Terrace Gardens with Avenues, Oxnards, Violet Circle, Cherry Drive, West Terrace Heights and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 13, the areas to be fogged in Christ Church are Barrack Hill, Vauxhall, Vauxhall Gardens, Vauxhall Tenantry Road, Poinsettia Avenue, Primrose Avenue, Casuarina Avenue, Hibiscus Avenue, Warners Terrace, Briar Hall and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 14, the team returns to Christ Church to fog Atlantic Shores, Coral Drive, Pearl Drive, Spring Terrace, Lighthouse Lane, Oyster Crescent, Seaside Drive, Ocean Mist Close and environs.

The team will return to St Michael on Friday, November 15, to fog Newton Crescent, North Wildey Terrace with Avenues, East Terrace with Avenues, Wildey Gardens and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.