Frederick Smith students shine at NIFCA - Barbados Today

Five musical acts done by six talented students, accompanied by three dedicated teachers, left a lasting impression on the audience at the NIFCA semifinal Saturday night.

Sophi-Ann Ramsay, 16, Tamayra Norville, 16, Selena Leacock, 17, Ayanna Goodman, 15, Brineshua Brewster, 17 and Cameron Edwards, 17 did credit to their school as they all delivered thrilling performances before a packed Combermere School hall.

MC for the night Darren Watson called the name of the school so frequently throughout the programme that, one patron was even heard saying: “Wow another one from Frederick Smith Secondary…They must have a really good music programme.”

Sophi-Ann performed in both the first and second half singing Broken and Cast Away and Redemption Song respectively. She was great.

Tamayra did a soulful rendition of My Redeemer Lives and then returned to the stage for a duet with Selena. They did Philip 7’s Beautiful Surprise.

Brineshua did a convincing version of Hallelujah with Cameron accompanying her on keyboards.

The most delightful and entertaining performance came from the youngest in the group violinist Ayanna. She did A Bajan Medley which included popular folk songs. The talented teen serenaded the crowd with her instrument and danced in between songs.

Frederick Smith has been taking part in the national festival for well over five years. Singers such as past students Cherese Richards and Theres Lambert, who are both recipients of NIFCA awards, had become fixtures of the annual NIFCA Gala which showcases the best if the festival.

The recently crowned Richard Stoute Teen Talent winner Diandrea Harris is also a former student.

It is because of these and other successes that the school boasts one of the better musical programmes.

Head of the Fine Arts Department Jarvis Marshall along with music teachers Mark and Andre Forde were there to give guidance and to witness the end result of long hours and days of hard work.

The teachers told Barbados TODAY that the students normally practise during school hours and sometimes after school where needed. They praised the students for putting in the hard work and for being part of the school’s successful music programme.

The school, which has copped multiple music awards also performs at Ministry of Education Lunchtime Concert, Schools Music Festival, Mango Bay Hotel, Agrofest, Massy events and pageants. (IMC)