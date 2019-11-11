Power outages continue to affect five parishes - Barbados Today

Customers in sections of St John, St George, St Philip, Christ Church, and St Lucy are still being affected by power outages.

The Barbados Light & Power Company explained the company is currently experiencing “an issue with its heavy fuel oil generators due to fuel equipment failure, caused by apparent contaminants in the fuel, based on laboratory analyses.”

BL&P assures that its teams are working to safely conduct repairs to restore generation capacity and working with its fuel supplier BNOCL to address the supply quality issue.

It added that “The equipment repairs are in progress and we are working towards full restoration by approximately 9 p.m.”

The affected areas include Ellerton, Greens, Woodland, Four Roads, Golden Ridge, Pool, New Castle, Retreat, Half Moon Fort, Checker Hall, Oistins, Maxwell, Hythe Garden, Thornbury Hill, Miami Beach area, Pegwell, Enterprise, Carter’s Gap, parts of Durants and Coverley, Sayers Court, Gibbons, Chancery Lane, Sea-View, Pilgrim Road and their environs. ( PR)