Scott remanded to Dodds - Barbados Today

A 33-year-old tiler from Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael is on remand at HMP Dodds in connection with two criminal offences.

Dave Macfield Scott appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court over the weekend before Magistrate Graveney Bannister accused of unlawfully wounding Rashawn Tudor with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do serious bodily harm to him on August 21.

He is further accused that on the same day be used a firearm when he was not the holder of the valid licence to do so.

Scott, who had attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens representing him, was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was sent to the St Philip institution until December 6.