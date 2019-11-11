Scott remanded to Dodds - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Scott remanded to Dodds - by Barbados Today November 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 11, 2019

A 33-year-old tiler from Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael is on remand at HMP Dodds in connection with two criminal offences.

Dave Macfield Scott appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court over the weekend before Magistrate Graveney Bannister accused of unlawfully wounding Rashawn Tudor with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do serious bodily harm to him on August 21.

He is further accused that on the same day be used a firearm when he was not the holder of the valid licence to do so.

Scott, who had attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens representing him, was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was sent to the St Philip institution until December 6.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Santia Bradshaw

Teachers, counsellors ‘overwhelmed by issues’

Teachers and counsellors, overwhelmed by a growing school security crisis, have demanded resources to help them cope with the...

Rains ‘wipe out Spring Hall Land Lease farmers’

Farmers have declared a disaster at the Spring Hall Land Lease Project in St Lucy, as crops lie under water in a weekend of...

Economist Jeremy Stephen

Million by migration ‘economic boom’, says Stephen

One million Barbadians could be the boost the economy really needs, respected economist Jeremy Stephen has suggested, as he...

Temario Holder was stabbed to death.

‘Zero tolerance’ of violence – principals

It’s now ‘zero tolerance’ for violence, the nation’s high school principals have declared, expressing solidarity with...

24-hour polyclinic ‘easing QEH A&E’

The 24-hour polyclinic service at the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic has eased the burden on the Accident and Emergency (A...

Anthony Alleyne

‘Redouble efforts to look after children’, – principal

In the wake of last Friday’s stabbing death of 16-year-old Frederick Smith Secondary School student Temario Holder, a high...

Ronald Harford

Tax cut sends Republic profits ‘up a quarter’

The steep fall in the corporate tax rate has boosted profits for Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) by about a fifth,...

Peter Phillips

Mop-up on

The parish of St Lucy will be the focus of continuous flood mitigation efforts following the impact of this weekend’s...

Barbadian society in denial, says doctor

Unless there is a recalibration of society’s moral compass, clearly identifying the polar opposites of right and wrong,...

11 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share11