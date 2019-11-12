A stitch in time saves nine - Barbados Today
A stitch in time saves nine - by Barbados Today November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019

It became known that illegal weaponry was entering the island via the Bridgetown port. The Attorney General and other persons were part of an initiative to have scanners, cameras and other surveillance equipment installed to stem the incidents of illegal entry.

What is different about the Bridgetown port and school premises across the country? If scanners, cameras and other surveillance equipment can detect, reduce and even eliminate the illegal entry of arms and weapons to the island, can similar equipment not help at our schools?

This problem has nothing to do with naming, blaming, or shaming, but all to do with solving the problem of the presence of illegal and dangerous weapons on the premises of our schools.

It is disheartening to hear that there is no intention of installing security equipment at our schools to help with the problem of weapons on school premises.

We have reached this point by ignoring the problem for too long. A stitch in time saves nine.

Michael Ray

