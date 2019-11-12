Deported after guilty plea to wounding - Barbados Today

A Jamaican male who wounded a female countrywoman was handed over to Immigration officials on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Owen Dwight Rowe, who was staying at Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously committing the act against Annie Taylor on November 9.

It was revealed that the two Jamaicans were living together after Taylor offered Rowe a place to stay. An agreement had been reached that he must contribute to the rent. But as time went on Rowe did not keep up his end of the bargain so he was asked to leave and agreed to do so on November 9.

According to the police report Taylor was in bed that day when Rowe entered, climbed onto the bed, sat on her waist and hit her on the head. A scuffle reportedly ensued resulting in Rowe pinning her down when she screamed for help. He also cuffed her on the jaw and stuffed a towel in her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

When the struggle ended Rowe reported started asking for forgiveness saying he did not know what came over him and didn’t know why he did it.