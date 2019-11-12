Deported after guilty plea to wounding - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Deported after guilty plea to wounding - by Barbados Today November 12, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 12, 2019

A Jamaican male who wounded a female countrywoman was handed over to Immigration officials on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Owen Dwight Rowe, who was staying at Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously committing the act against Annie Taylor on November 9.

It was revealed that the two Jamaicans were living together after Taylor offered Rowe a place to stay. An agreement had been reached that he must contribute to the rent. But as time went on Rowe did not keep up his end of the bargain so he was asked to leave and agreed to do so on November 9.

According to the police report Taylor was in bed that day when Rowe entered, climbed onto the bed, sat on her waist and hit her on the head. A scuffle reportedly ensued resulting in Rowe pinning her down when she screamed for help. He also cuffed her on the jaw and stuffed a towel in her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

When the struggle ended Rowe reported started asking for forgiveness saying he did not know what came over him and didn’t know why he did it.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share13
13 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A happy Pedro Ellis and his mother leaving the Supreme Court complex today flanked by Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith (right) and attorney-at-law Kashka Hemans (left). (Picture by Fernella Wedderburn.)

Ellis freed

A man found not guilty of murder two weeks ago, was today freed from prison where he had been remanded by the trial judge....

Country rapped for legislation lag

Barbados and other Caribbean countries are being warned to speed up the addressing of concerns relating to the perception of...

Ryan Straughn

Government’s finances ‘now in the black’

For the first time in several years, the Barbados Government has earned more than it spent, said Minister in the Ministry of...

Rosalind Smith-Millar

BAR Association cannot stop attorneys from engaging in illegal acts – President

The Barbados Bar Association cannot prevent any lawyer from committing an offence, says President Rosalind Smith-Millar. Just...

Delores Beckles

Detectors a good move

Concerned Barbadians who are aggrieved at the spate of violence in secondary schools across the island are welcoming news...

Dr John Mwansa

Permanent fix

Within the next year the solution to the effluent flowing from the South Coast sewage plant could be in place, the former...

No blame game, says Attorney General

The recent gruesome stabbing death of a 16-year-old, which sent the nation into a state of shock last Friday, has not escaped...

Teachers gathered at the BWU’s Solidarity House headquarters for today’s BSTU meeting.

“The situation is not finished,” says teacher about bloody school violence

A teacher at the Frederick Smith Secondary School delivered a chilling prediction today at a meeting with peers that there...

Jamar Ganesh Nervais (right) and John Andre Medford leaving the Supreme Court complex this afternoon after being acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Men freed of burglary charge

“I feel good. Justice has been served!” Those were the words of two former accused as they hurriedly left the Supreme...

13 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share13