Jaguars overcome US scare - Barbados Today

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Chris Barnwell’s attacking half-century and Raymon Reifer’s destructive five-wicket haul spared Guyana Jaguars blushes against minnows United States yesterday.

Sent in at Queen’s Park Oval, Jaguars needed Barnwell’s 63-ball 80 to get up to 226 all out off their 50 overs, before Reifer snatched five for 35 with his left-arm seamers to complete the Jaguars turnaround, handing them a nervy 13-run victory

The victory was Guyana’s second in three outings leaving them second in Group B while the defeat for United States was their second in two appearances.

Unconvincing in their previous two matches, Jaguars again looked vulnerable when they slipped to six for two in the sixth over, losing opener Chandrapaul Hemraj (1) and rookie Kemol Savory (1).

Captain Leon Johnson, who made 43 off 57 balls and opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who notched a painstaking 40 off 104 balls, posted 61 for the third wicket in an attempt to rebuild the innings.

But both found it difficult going against the accuracy of left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar (2-20) and right-armer Ian Holland (2-35) and the partnership required 115 deliveries.

Johnson struck three fours and two sixes and was beginning to finally up the tempo of the innings when he sliced off-spinner Steven Taylor to Holland at slip.

Barnwell’s arrival signalled an increase in scoring, the veteran blasting seven fours and four sixes to dominate a 66-run, fourth wicket partnership with Chanderpaul.

Even then, Chanderpaul managed only two fours before missing a sweep at a full-length delivery from left-arm spinner Karima Gore (3-38) and falling lbw.

Barnwell put on a further 40 for the sixth wicket with Jonathan Foo (39) to keep the runs flowing but finally perished in the 44th over, spooning Holland to Taylor at cover.

In reply, USA got a top score of 43 from opener Mrundal Patel while Akshay Homraj struck 32 and Holland chipped in with 28, but the innings never really moved into high gear.

They were in good stead at 141 for four in the 38th over with Holland and Homraj involved in a 33-run stand but Jaguars made key strikes down the stretch to set back the innings.

Holland strayed from his crease and was stumped off left-arm spinner Chandrapaul Hemraj (2-31) and Homraj added a further 31 for the sixth wicket with Gore (17) before smashing a full toss from the same bowler to Ronsford Beaton at deep square in the 44th over.

With the required run rate building, the pressure told on the US innings and the run chase petered out tamely.