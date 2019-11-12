Teachers discuss violence in schools - Barbados Today

Teachers have heeded the call from the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union to attend a mass meeting to discuss violence in schools now underway at Solidarity House, St Michael.

The talks come on the heels of last Friday’s fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Temario Holder at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.

Yesterday, Education Minister Santia Bradshaw declared a zero-tolerance policy on school violence and announced that new security measures including hand-held metal detectors and random spot checks will be implemented when the Trents, St James school reopens on Thursday.