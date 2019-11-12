Teachers discuss violence in schools - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Teachers discuss violence in schools - by Barbados Today November 12, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 12, 2019

Teachers have heeded the call from the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union to attend a mass meeting to discuss violence in schools now underway at Solidarity House, St Michael.

The talks come on the heels of last Friday’s fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Temario Holder at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.

Yesterday, Education Minister Santia Bradshaw declared a zero-tolerance policy on school violence and announced that new security measures including hand-held metal detectors and random spot checks will be implemented when the Trents, St James school reopens on Thursday.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Santia Bradshaw

Teachers, counsellors ‘overwhelmed by issues’

Teachers and counsellors, overwhelmed by a growing school security crisis, have demanded resources to help them cope with the...

Rains ‘wipe out Spring Hall Land Lease farmers’

Farmers have declared a disaster at the Spring Hall Land Lease Project in St Lucy, as crops lie under water in a weekend of...

Economist Jeremy Stephen

Million by migration ‘economic boom’, says Stephen

One million Barbadians could be the boost the economy really needs, respected economist Jeremy Stephen has suggested, as he...

Temario Holder was stabbed to death.

‘Zero tolerance’ of violence – principals

It’s now ‘zero tolerance’ for violence, the nation’s high school principals have declared, expressing solidarity with...

24-hour polyclinic ‘easing QEH A&E’

The 24-hour polyclinic service at the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic has eased the burden on the Accident and Emergency (A...

Anthony Alleyne

‘Redouble efforts to look after children’, – principal

In the wake of last Friday’s stabbing death of 16-year-old Frederick Smith Secondary School student Temario Holder, a high...

Ronald Harford

Tax cut sends Republic profits ‘up a quarter’

The steep fall in the corporate tax rate has boosted profits for Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) by about a fifth,...

Peter Phillips

Mop-up on

The parish of St Lucy will be the focus of continuous flood mitigation efforts following the impact of this weekend’s...

Barbadian society in denial, says doctor

Unless there is a recalibration of society’s moral compass, clearly identifying the polar opposites of right and wrong,...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share