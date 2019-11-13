Evicted family out in the cold - Barbados Today

The 14 people evicted from the Evelyn’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael house are still struggling to find a new place to call home.

But until 46-year-old Allison Adams, her six children and seven grandchildren can find that dwelling where they could be together again, some of them have been sleeping under a shed at the side of the road, while the others have found temporary lodging elsewhere.

The shed that they are staying at is attached to another residence located opposite to their former home.

Adams, who lamented to Barbados TODAY that the past week has been extremely difficult for her family said she was frustrated that she had not received any assistance from relevant Government authorities. She said her continued effort to find a rental house had been unsuccessful.

“It has been hard. I had promises to get help by Friday gone and it is another week and we still outside in the cold. My children scattered about and everybody is getting a certain time to leave where they are right now.

“The people who supposed to be representing us out here say they are having problems finding some place for the family, even though I call the number. There are other constituencies that have places available and they are saying they can’t put us in anybody constituencies.

“It is either we foot too short, the house just gone, or the people ain’t calling back and we still out here in the cold. My grandson right now ain’t breathing properly because he sleeping outside in the cold. I don’t know what else to do,” Adams said.

Meanwhile, Adams said she was concerned that heavy showers drenched her household items that are in a neighbour’s yard. She said those in the community have also been coming together to feed her family whenever possible. Residents have also been allowing them to use their bathroom facilities.

“People got to be feeding me and I ain’t accustomed to that though I appreciate the help from the bottom of my heart. But still I want to be in my own place with my children. I get a job offer and I had to turn it down because it ain’t no where to come home to. So I had to tell the woman I couldn’t take the job,” a tearful Adams said.

She and her children were evicted on Tuesday, after a court sided with her mother Joyce Adams. The mother and daughter had been feuding over ownership and occupancy of the two-storey house.

Adams and her family were ordered to leave the house, built by the Urban Development Commission (UDC), by October 24. When Barbados TODAY spoke to the elder Adams, she complained that the eviction was the end of continuous torment and disrespect from her daughter.

The evicted woman said she was aware that some people had “a lot to say” on social media about her plight.

“But what I would say to those people who are bashing me who don’t know me, is to visit my neighbourhood.

“And I don’t have to talk; my neighbours can do that for me. If you think that I am such a bad person my neighbours would talk for me like how they talked when I was getting evicted. Everybody knows I was good to my mother. I never leave her out and whatever I had, some was hers,” Adams said.

Barbados TODAY’s efforts to reach Member of Parliament for The City, Lt Colonel Jeffrey Bostic have been unsuccessful.

Minister of Elder Affairs and People Empowerment Cynthia Forde was unable to give a comment.

However, Barbados TODAY understands that the Welfare Department was working with the family.

[email protected]