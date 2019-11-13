Frederick Smith Secondary to reopen on Friday - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing parents/ guardians of students of the Frederick Smith School that all fifth formers will now return to school on Friday, November 15, instead of tomorrow, as was previously stated.

This is to allow for counselling to continue for teachers and ancillary staff of the school on Thursday.

Minister of Education, Santia Bradshaw will address the fifth and upper fifth students on their return to school on Friday.

The minister has requested that parents/guardians accompany their children/wards on that day.

Additionally, students who are still in need of counselling may call the hotlines set up by the ministry for support. The numbers are 535-0849 or 535-0853. (MR/BGIS)