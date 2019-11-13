UPDATE: Police search for two boys who escaped from GIS - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate two juveniles who escaped from the Government Industrial School (GIS) today.

They are Rohan Leo Toppin, 16, of Gunsite Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael and Kemar Dane Crick, 17, of Gemswick, St Philip.

Toppin is six feet, one inch tall and has a brown complexion.

He has full staring eyes, a low haircut and an oval face. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Kemar is five feet, seven inches tall and has a dark complexion.

He has a low haircut, full eyes and a broad nose.

When he escaped he was wearing a red shirt and plaid shorts. He is known to frequent Moncreiffe, St Phillip.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rohan and Kemar should contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.