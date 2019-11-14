Kudos to the team - Sandals GM . . . Sandals Barbados’ Red Lane Spa wins award for Best Resort Spa on island - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Kudos to the team – Sandals GM . . . Sandals Barbados’ Red Lane Spa wins award for Best Resort Spa on island - by Barbados Today November 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 14, 2019

The RED Lane® Spa at Sandals Barbados has again been recognized and honoured at the World Spa Awards, copping the title of the 2019 Best Resort Spa on the island.

The announcement was made recently at the 2019 Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), much to the delight of Sandals Resorts International management.

Launched by World Travel Awards, the annual World Spa Awards are designed to establish a definitive benchmark of excellence in spa and wellness. General Manager of Sandals Barbados Ramel Sobrino said the resort was humbled to be recognized as a titan of the industry with this achievement.

Beaming at the news and calling it a win not only for the Sandals chain but for Barbados as a country he said, “We are fortunate to have such a lovely hotel in the most beautiful island of Barbados. Accolades like this only help to promote the destination and reaffirm our commitment to establishing Sandals in this charming country.

“I want to thank the entire Red Lane Spa team who I know will go from strength to strength. I also want to encourage the people of Barbados to come and experience the luxury and professionalism that has made the Red Lane Spa a world winner.”

Spa Manager Andrea Green complimented the ladies and gentlemen of the spa who made it all possible. She noted, “It was a total team effort and a testament to the hard work of the men and women who give 100 per cent every day to make the Red Lane Spa the most comfortable and relaxing experience. We are extremely grateful for this award.”

The Red Lane® Spa at Sandals Barbados offers guests a myriad of signature spa experiences rooted in time, connection and love – including everything from a ‘Scents of Love’ Couples Massage to a Caribbean Glow Treatment to unlock the purest forms of mind and body relaxation.

Aside from the renowned spa, Sandals Barbados, one of the newest resorts in the Luxury Included® resort company’s all-inclusive portfolio, boasts inventive accommodations spanning three unique villages, unmatched 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining and much more – making it the perfect romantic getaway for two people in love. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A trying time . . . Diabetes – what about children?

Based on frequent public statements about diabetes being the leader of non-communicable diseases gripping a large proportion...

Tech the main event . . . St Leonard’s Boys explore industry careers

The students of St Leonard’s Boys’ School got the opportunity to get a sneak peek into local and traditional careers and...

Republic Bank clears the air . . . RFHL profits up despite US$28.71M charge to income due to reduced Barbados corporate tax rate

It has come to our attention that, as it relates to the impact of the reduction in the Barbados Corporate Tax rate, the...

Early diagnosis is key . . . One in five Barbadians presenting with diabetes

As the world commemorated World Diabetes Day, statistics from Barbados are becoming more alarming, and more Barbadians are...

Bursary boost

The Errol & Nita Barrow Educational Trust is on a fundraising drive to boost the scholarship programme ahead of the...

Diet, exercise, sleep . . . Living well with diabetes

Lifestyle choices, including diet, the level of activity that a person’s body is subjected to, and the mental state all...

Have confidence and fear not . . . SJPI graduates told to embrace the future

“If you have no confidence in yourself, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” After having received the highest...

New Benefits . . . KPMG employees get enhanced maternity and paternity leave

Two more months maternity leave for moms and 17 more days paternity leave for dads. That’s what KPMG in Barbados and the...

Always on the go . . . Newest centenarian a happy busybody

Barbados’ newest centenarian is Clarence Linton Murrell, a World War II veteran. Murrell marked his milestone in fine style...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share