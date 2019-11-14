Kudos to the team - Sandals GM . . . Sandals Barbados’ Red Lane Spa wins award for Best Resort Spa on island - Barbados Today

The RED Lane® Spa at Sandals Barbados has again been recognized and honoured at the World Spa Awards, copping the title of the 2019 Best Resort Spa on the island.

The announcement was made recently at the 2019 Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), much to the delight of Sandals Resorts International management.

Launched by World Travel Awards, the annual World Spa Awards are designed to establish a definitive benchmark of excellence in spa and wellness. General Manager of Sandals Barbados Ramel Sobrino said the resort was humbled to be recognized as a titan of the industry with this achievement.

Beaming at the news and calling it a win not only for the Sandals chain but for Barbados as a country he said, “We are fortunate to have such a lovely hotel in the most beautiful island of Barbados. Accolades like this only help to promote the destination and reaffirm our commitment to establishing Sandals in this charming country.

“I want to thank the entire Red Lane Spa team who I know will go from strength to strength. I also want to encourage the people of Barbados to come and experience the luxury and professionalism that has made the Red Lane Spa a world winner.”

Spa Manager Andrea Green complimented the ladies and gentlemen of the spa who made it all possible. She noted, “It was a total team effort and a testament to the hard work of the men and women who give 100 per cent every day to make the Red Lane Spa the most comfortable and relaxing experience. We are extremely grateful for this award.”

The Red Lane® Spa at Sandals Barbados offers guests a myriad of signature spa experiences rooted in time, connection and love – including everything from a ‘Scents of Love’ Couples Massage to a Caribbean Glow Treatment to unlock the purest forms of mind and body relaxation.

Aside from the renowned spa, Sandals Barbados, one of the newest resorts in the Luxury Included® resort company’s all-inclusive portfolio, boasts inventive accommodations spanning three unique villages, unmatched 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining and much more – making it the perfect romantic getaway for two people in love. (PR)