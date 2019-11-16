Minister: BWA aware of its obligation to customers - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Minister: BWA aware of its obligation to customers - by Colville Mounsey November 16, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 16, 2019

Minister of Energy and Water Resources Wilfred Abrahams is suggesting that there is no need for panic following the Fair Trading Commission’s (FTC) reversal of its earlier ruling to suspend the cash-strapped Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA), obligation to compensate customers when the service does not meet the required standards.

This morning the Minister was unwilling to go into specifics of the financial implications for the beleaguered state-owned water company given the significant number of persons who would be eligible for compensation due to the ongoing water shortage facing the country.

However, he told Barbados TODAY that the BWA has always been “aware of its obligation to its customers” and therefore the FTC’s decision was no major game changer when it comes to the organisation’s mandate to customers.

Wilfred Abrahams

“At the end of the day the Barbados Water Authority is responsible for delivering safe, potable water in an efficient manner to all the residents of Barbados and we can’t escape our responsibility in that regard… We don’t need the FTC to tell us that we are responsible for delivering safe, potable drinking water to the people of Barbados because we know that and it is what informs us everyday and keeps us pushing towards solving the challenges with water in the country,” said Abrahams.

Taking into account the utility company’s finances, the FTC, in its ruling two months ago, said that if the BWA breached any of the guaranteed standards under the mandatory guaranteed and overall service metrics standards implemented in January last year, customers should not expect to get any rebates. The decision attracted mixed reactions, with Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley flatly calling the decision unjust.

Atherley told Barbados TODAY that the decision goes against the very principles of natural justice, stressing that it “could never be fair” for customers to be made to pay in full for a service that they were not receiving.

“It seems to me that natural justice has not prevailed in this situation. It stands to reason that if I am required to pay you for a service and you cannot or do not provide the service, then I should be relieved of my obligation to pay because no debt has been constituted. To suggest anything else would be unfair in my view,” he said.

A notice issued by the FTC last week stated, “Customers of the Barbados Water Authority are reminded that the Fair Trading Commission’s Standards of Service Decision issued on May 31, 2017, and implemented January 1, 2018, is still in effect. The decision provides for certain mandatory overall and guaranteed standards which the BWA must comply with.”

This morning Abrahams told Barbados TODAY that while he did not want to comment on the fairness of the FTC’s reversal, he noted that there are issues that still must be factored in, with regards to the BWA’s ability to deliver the service consistently.

“The reality is that we have challenges, so our responsibilities and the penalties for it have to be balanced with the reality of the challenges that we face. We face issues of climate change as well as the availability of water. I don’t want to comment on the FTC’s actual decision but I will simply say that the Barbados Water Authority is aware of its responsibilities to the people of Barbados,” he stressed. [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Social reform on Government’s radar

As Government continues to make “good progress” in implementing its economic reform programme, residents are being...

Fatal knifing ‘stuns’ BSTU head

“The level of violence among students in Barbados has past crisis level.” Those sombre words were echoed by president of...

‘Garbage trucks but no buses yet by year-end’

New garbage trucks are to arrive by year-end but the country’s first electric buses won’t be on the road until the middle...

Supreme Court

Paying tribute

A “priceless” afternoon in the Court of Appeal today as glowing tributes were paid at a special sitting in recognition of...

Timothy Paul Sobers

Sobers caught

Convicted man Timothy Paul Sobers who is on remand at Dodds awaiting his fate for assaulting a little girl, was before the...

Nurses search starts

A delegation comprising the country’s top healthcare officials is currently in Ghana tasked with bringing 120 nurses to...

In a bind

Over a week after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year old student at the Frederick Smith Secondary School, parents, teachers and...

Murder accused remanded to GIS

A male student of the Frederick Smith Secondary School was today charged with the November 8th murder of Temario Cavone...

St Leonard’s School boy stabbed

Police are investigating a stabbing incident involving two students from the St Leonard’s Boys School. According to lawmen,...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1