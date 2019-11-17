Ministry meeting with parents, students at New Dimensions - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has asked parents of students in first to fourth forms at the Frederick Smith Secondary School as well as all first formers to meet at the New Dimensions Ministries Church, Barbarees Hill, St Michael, tomorrow, Monday, November 18, at 9 am.

Minister of Education, Santia Bradshaw, and counselling professionals will engage parents and provide counselling interventions for the first form students. All other students are required to remain at home and await further instructions.

Minister Bradshaw is once again appealing to employers of parents of students in forms 1 to 4 to facilitate their attendance at this very important meeting by releasing them from work.

Additionally, teachers of the Frederick Smith Secondary School who require further counselling are invited to attend tomorrow’s meeting to access the available counselling services. (BGIS)