Clock winds down on Thorpe’s sentence - Barbados Today

Cannabis trafficker Sebastian Theophilus Thorpe has less than a year left to serve in prison.

The Porters Road, Queen Street, St Peter man was previously found guilty in the No. 2 Supreme Court of the June 19, 2014 charges of importation, trafficking and possession of 297.55 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Justice Randall Worrell sentenced him and imposed a starting sentence of 11 years in prison or 4,015 days on the offence of importation.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other two charges.

After giving the necessary credits including the time Thorpe has spent on remand, the delay on having his matter before the court in a timely manner and other factors including the fact that he has been a prisoner of “good behaviour” and was a “trustee on Block J” at the prison for the last three to four years, Thorpe has 215 days left to serve on the sentence as of Monday, November 18.

He was also sentenced to nine years in prison on similar charges for 161.5 kilogrammes of cannabis on November 4, 2007. He pleaded guilty to those charges recently before Justice Worrell.

Giving the necessary credits and taking into consideration other factors the sentence was imposed concurrently. Thorpe served the time in prison on the trafficking charge. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the possession and importation charges.

“Please do something more positive with your life,” Justice Worrell advised the convict before his cases came to a close.