Robbery case to continue tomorrow - Barbados Today

No evidence was taken today in the aggravated burglary case against Malcolm Marlon Archer, of Lowthers Hill, Christ Church.

The accused, who is in his mid 20s, is charged that he entered the Black Rock branch of the Bank of Nova Scotia on January 27, 2015 as a trespasser and stole $14,573 in cash while armed with a gun.

Archer has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is now before a nine-member jury representing himself in a trial in the No. 5A Supreme Court.

Justice Christopher Birch is the trial judge and Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis is prosecuting the case.

So far six Crown witnesses have given evidence while arguments have also been heard in the absence of the jury.

The case continues tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.