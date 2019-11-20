Robbery case to continue tomorrow - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Robbery case to continue tomorrow - by Barbados Today November 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 20, 2019

No evidence was taken today in the aggravated burglary case against Malcolm Marlon Archer, of Lowthers Hill, Christ Church.

The accused, who is in his mid 20s, is charged that he entered the Black Rock branch of the Bank of Nova Scotia on January 27, 2015 as a trespasser and stole $14,573 in cash while armed with a gun.

Archer has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is now before a nine-member jury representing himself in a trial in the No. 5A Supreme Court.

Justice Christopher Birch is the trial judge and Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis is prosecuting the case.

So far six Crown witnesses have given evidence while arguments have also been heard in the absence of the jury.

The case continues tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Not ‘a single cent’ paid to Mirchandanis

Drama and confusion erupted last evening during part of a public engagement called by the developers of the Hyatt Ziva...

BL&P to spend $4m ‘to rent additional power’

A day after admitting that it is running on aging generators, half of which should have been replaced, the Barbados Light and...

Amid gaps, Barbados praised for child rights

Barbados has been praised for making major strides in implementing child survival and development rights, according to UNICEF...

Market fees to rise

Increased rent, a code of conduct and a new dress code are among changes on the horizon for vendors at the Berinda Cox Fish...

‘Nationality law changes are coming’

Citing a declining population, a growing elderly group that imperils National Insurance Scheme funds, and a need for economic...

William ‘Billy’ Griffith

Visitor arrivals up so far this year – BTMI

With the winter tourist season opening in a month’s time, the nation’s tourism marketing agency has reported a boost in...

No done deal with Hyatt

Barbadians are to have a hand in the final design of the US$175 million controversial Hyatt Ziva Resort on Bay Street, the...

Resort developers ‘questioned’

The developers of the Hyatt Ziva Resort now have in their hands a three-page document from social activist David Comissiong,...

Sheraton ‘water outage closure unrelated to power cuts’

The water was off at Sheraton Mall today, forcing it to close its doors early but was not linked to a power cut, general...

3 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share3