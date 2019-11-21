Trio accused of murder - Barbados Today

Three men are on remand at the Dodds Prison accused of committing the island’s 41st murder for this year.

Jandolph St Clair, 27, of No. 6 Hilton Row, Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael; Keleb Ricardo Hinkson, 28, of Lower Brighton, St George; and Shmar Shbarry Hinkson, 28, also of Lower Brighton and 46 York Terrace, Pinelands, St Michael are charged with killing Jamar Omar Haynes on October 26.

The trio was not required to plead to the indictable charge when they appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher this morning.

Keleb Hinkson is also facing separate charges of possession of cannabis on November 16 and 17, possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking as well as cultivation. That matter is alleged to have occurred in the District ‘B’ jurisdiction and the accused will appear in that magistrates’ court on November 25 to face those charges.

St Clair – who is also charged with possession of four US counterfeit banknotes totaling $50 – is being represented by attorneys-at-law Michael Lashley, Q.C., Asanti Brathwaite and Faith Greaves while the Hinksons have Jamar Bourne as their legal counsel.

The accused will make their next appearance in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 19.