Bravo in red-hot form - Barbados Today

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – West Indies left-hander Darren Bravo struck an unbeaten half-century to pass 300 runs for the Super50 Cup as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force brushed aside United States last night by seven wickets and moved to the top of Group B.

Chasing a modest 177 at Queen’s Park Oval, the hosts romped to their target in the 42nd over with the left-handed Bravo spearheading the effort with an unbeaten 80 off 112 deliveries while counting seven fours and two sixes.

The knock was his second straight half-century and third of the tournament, to go along with his unbeaten hundred against Windward Islands Volcanoes in Red Force’s opener.

Bravo, axed from the West Indies side in all formats due to poor form, has now gathered 349 runs in the tournament at an average of 116.

The victory for Red Force saw them leapfrog West Indies Emerging Players whose clash with Volcanoes scheduled for the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Red Force have 20 points from six outings, two clear of Emerging Players with Guyana Jaguars third on 16 points.

Opting to bat first earlier, United States stumbled to 176 for nine off their 50 overs with number seven, Karima Gore, top-scoring with 40 while Colin Stevenson chipped in with an unbeaten 32 at number nine.

They were slumping at 12 for two in the fifth over before Steven Taylor, who slammed 29 off 36 balls, put on 32 for the third wicket with Aaron Jones (8).

Once leg-spinner captain Imran Khan had Jones stumped in the 15th over, USA collapsed losing three wickets for five runs, before Gore arrived to provide a rearguard action.

More known for his left-arm spin, Gore added 38 for the sixth wicket with Nisarg Patel (23) before putting on a further 45 for the seventh wicket Timil Patel (17).

The target was never going to be enough but when Red Force lost Jeremy Solozano (6) and Tion Webster (3) to find themselves 17 for two in the seventh over, the US’ hopes were raised.

However, Bravo put his side’s concerns to rest, posting 72 for the third wicket with opener Kyle Hope (33) and 88 in an unbroken fourth wicket stand with Jason Mohammed who finished on 38 not out.