No E. coli in Barbados’ water supply - Barbados Today

No E. coli in Barbados' water supply
November 23, 2019

November 23, 2019

Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, has firmly denounced the circulation of social media messages claiming that there is E. coli in the water supply in the north of the island.

Speaking during a press briefing at Ilaro Court, Abrahams stressed that the messages were “a dangerous misrepresentation” and “an untruth”.

He explained that due to reports of discoloured water in some of the northern parishes, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness had undertaken “stepped up” testing.

The Minister stated that those tests revealed that there was a reduced level of residual chlorine in the system.

He added that the BWA had taken measures to make the necessary adjustments, which have seen the increase in the residual chlorine levels.

He urged persons wishing to get information from the BWA about their systems or any issues being experienced to use the official channels available, or to contact the BWA.

“I urge you do not just forward on things that you see that do not come from the Barbados Water Authority because that is how we spread misinformation and cause panic,” Abrahams advised.

