DCCA advises consumers not to use romaine lettuce from California - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

DCCA advises consumers not to use romaine lettuce from California - by Barbados Today November 24, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 24, 2019

 

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has advised that on November 22, 2019, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) reported that they are investigating an outbreak of illnesses caused by E. coli O157:H7 in the United States.

The FDA’s website https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-e-coli-o157h7-outbreak-linked-romaine-salinas-california-november-2019 reported that “epidemiologic, laboratory, and trace back evidence indicates that romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California growing region is a likely source of this outbreak”.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that salad products with the affected romaine lettuce have been recalled. This may be found on the following websites: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-115-2019-release

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/wcm/connect/b35d8943-d386-49cf-8f80-6854159dc7f6/115-2019-labels.pdf?MOD=AJPERES

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/wcm/connect/7f4bf949-abbe-4bed-b1c9-9c9760c38c33/rc-115-2019-retail-list.pdf?MOD=AJPERES

As the agency under the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce charged with the protection of consumers, the DCCA is therefore advising all consumers not to use any romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.

  1. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium which can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhoea and abdominal cramps for about two to eight days (three to four days, on average after being exposed to the organism). Most persons recover within a week, but some may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs supports the statements by the US FDA and FSIS, and is therefore recommending that consumers here in Barbados:

  1. Avoid eating romaine lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce from the Salinas in California;
  2. Read their labels carefully and return any of the affected lettuce to the retail outlet from which it was purchased;
  3. If ordering salad which contains romaine lettuce at a restaurant or at a salad bar they should ascertain whether the romaine lettuce came from the Salinas, California. If it did, or if it is not known, it should not be eaten.

Moreover, restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce which was harvested from Salinas, California. If information about the source is not available, it should not be served or sold.

For further information, persons may contact the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs at 535-7000, 535-7003, 535-7005 or [email protected]. (DCCA/JG/BGIS)

 

 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trust Loan Fund seeking to broaden its mandate

A year after opening its doors to finance micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the island, the Trust Loan Fund is...

Men shying away from critical medical tests

There are still too many men shying away from critical consultations and medical tests, which could mean the difference...

Barbados external exchange offer preliminary results

Government has announced that the invitations and consent solicitations announced on November 5 in respect of seven series of...

Polyclinic pharmacies to close early on Tuesday

All pharmacies in polyclinics and outpatient clinics will close at noon on Tuesday, November 26, to facilitate staff...

Fogging Schedule November 25 – 29

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, November 25,...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough is affecting the island. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some...

A blue human circle for diabetes awareness

The Diabetes Association of Barbados continued its activities for Diabetes Month with a grand spectacle in the form of a...

Gay, married Barbadian priest elected Bishop of Missouri

The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri on Saturday elected Rev Deon K Johnson as its 11th diocesan bishop at Christ Church...

Grieving mom says Mark Gill was a ‘good guy’

Margaret Gill, the grieving mother of 27-year-old Mark Gill who lost his life in a vehicle accident just after midnight, has...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share