Polyclinic pharmacies to close early on Tuesday - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Polyclinic pharmacies to close early on Tuesday - by Barbados Today November 24, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 24, 2019

All pharmacies in polyclinics and outpatient clinics will close at noon on Tuesday, November 26, to facilitate staff training.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that pharmacies located in the polyclinics, which offer the Extended Hours Service will reopen at 5 p.m. on that day.

These are the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter; the Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church; and the Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the early closure may cause.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbados external exchange offer preliminary results

Government has announced that the invitations and consent solicitations announced on November 5 in respect of seven series of...

Fogging Schedule November 25 – 29

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, November 25,...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A surface to low level trough is affecting the island. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some...

A blue human circle for diabetes awareness

The Diabetes Association of Barbados continued its activities for Diabetes Month with a grand spectacle in the form of a...

Gay, married Barbadian priest elected Bishop of Missouri

The Episcopal Diocese of Missouri on Saturday elected Rev Deon K Johnson as its 11th diocesan bishop at Christ Church...

Grieving mom says Mark Gill was a ‘good guy’

Margaret Gill, the grieving mother of 27-year-old Mark Gill who lost his life in a vehicle accident just after midnight, has...

PDP calls Government’s shutdown of Liquidation Centre ‘imprudent’

The Opposition People’s Party for Democracy and Development on Saturday condemned what it calls the “imprudent” manner...

No E. coli in Barbados’ water supply

Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, has firmly denounced the circulation of social media messages...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers....

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share