Polyclinic pharmacies to close early on Tuesday - Barbados Today

All pharmacies in polyclinics and outpatient clinics will close at noon on Tuesday, November 26, to facilitate staff training.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that pharmacies located in the polyclinics, which offer the Extended Hours Service will reopen at 5 p.m. on that day.

These are the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter; the Randal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church; and the Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the early closure may cause.