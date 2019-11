A St Philip man is the island’s 43rd murder victim.

Denzil Obed Scarboro, alias Blue, 29, of Farm Road, St Philip was fatally shot at Eastbourne, St Philip around 11:50 p.m. This area is known as Vietnam.

According to police, an unknown masked gunman reportedly followed Scarboro just as he entered a house through the side door.

There was an altercation and shots were fired.

The assailant fled the scene and Scarboro was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are continuing investigations.