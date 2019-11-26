Convict sentenced for burglarising Cricket Legends - Barbados Today

Wayne Glenroy Harewood began a 12-month sentence at Dodds today just a little over two months after being released from the institution where he had served a 15-year sentence.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed place of abode, told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon “Whatever you do is welcome ma’am.” He made the comment after pleading guilty to breaking and entering Cricket Legends of Barbados Incorporated between November 23 and 24 and stealing a $125 television box and two remote controls worth $64.

When the office manager returned to work on the second date after leaving the building intact she realised that the television and box were missing. She made checks and in the basement she discovered a window had been broken and the box, remotes and television were on the floor. She left the area to report the matter to police but not before she made a check of the CCTV and saw a man dressed in black placing an object in a bag that he was carrying. Harewood ran away when a man, who was also present, went to the back of the building. He was found by police hiding behind an abandoned house located on Kensington New Road.

In explaining himself to the magistrate Harewood explained that he was a drug addict. He said he had relapsed since being released from prison on September 24 after serving a 15-year sentence.

“I need help. Whatever you do is welcomed ma’am,” he said, before Cuffy-Sargeant ordered that he undergo drug rehabilitation and counseling at the prison while serving his 12-month sentence.