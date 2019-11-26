Convict sentenced for burglarising Cricket Legends - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Convict sentenced for burglarising Cricket Legends - by Barbados Today November 26, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 26, 2019

Wayne Glenroy Harewood began a 12-month sentence at Dodds today just a little over two months after being released from the institution where he had served a 15-year sentence.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed place of abode, told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon “Whatever you do is welcome ma’am.” He made the comment after pleading guilty to breaking and entering Cricket Legends of Barbados Incorporated between November 23 and 24 and stealing a $125 television box and two remote controls worth $64.

When the office manager returned to work on the second date after leaving the building intact she realised that the television and box were missing. She made checks and in the basement she discovered a window had been broken and the box, remotes and television were on the floor. She left the area to report the matter to police but not before she made a check of the CCTV and saw a man dressed in black placing an object in a bag that he was carrying. Harewood ran away when a man, who was also present, went to the back of the building. He was found by police hiding behind an abandoned house located on Kensington New Road.

In explaining himself to the magistrate Harewood explained that he was a drug addict. He said he had relapsed since being released from prison on September 24 after serving a 15-year sentence.

“I need help. Whatever you do is welcomed ma’am,” he said, before Cuffy-Sargeant ordered that he undergo drug rehabilitation and counseling at the prison while serving his 12-month sentence.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6
8 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Hold on loans at BTLF

The Barbados Trust Loan Fund Ltd (BTLF) has slowed the disbursement of loans to small business people as the fund tries to...

Rastafarians vent concerns about Sacramental Cannabis Bill

While Government seeks to accommodate the ritual use of marijuana by Rastafarians, some members of the dreadlocked faith have...

Scotiabank to trim staff

Up to 20 Scotiabank (Barbados) staff members could find themselves on the breadline as a result of the sale of the financial...

bwa

‘Intermittent water outages as Hampton recovers’ – BWA

Operations at the Hampton Pumping Station are slowly returning to normal almost a week after the well floor collapsed while a...

Edwin O’neal

School, workplace violence ‘link’

Violence in schools has reached “crisis proportions” the labour union movement’s umbrella organisation today declared,...

Erwin Boyce

‘No silver bullet’ solution to violence

The number two officer in the Police high command has warned there is no “silver bullet” solution to deviant behaviour...

#BTEditorial – The Hyatt Ziva concept. For Barbados or Bali?

Over the past week, we saw another step in the process of making the proposed Hyatt hotel in Bridgetown’s city centre a...

BL&P ‘to add extra 15 megawatts’ to grid

The Barbados Light & Power Company has agreed to urgently add another 15 megawatts of generating capacity to the national...

King backs CBC Act changes

Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King today threw his support behind changes that lawmakers are planning...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6