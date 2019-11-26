Good Shepherd secures last semi-final spot - Barbados Today

Jordan’s Supermarket Good Shepherd Primary secured another convincing victory when they trounced Eden Lodge Primary by 42 runs today at Lears in the fourth and final quarter-final match of the 2019 Guardian Group Herman Griffith Primary Schools’ Cricket Competition.

For the winners, all-rounder Liam Sealy registered a top score of 21 runs and captured three wickets, and along with a five-wicket haul from pacer Azaria Benskin helped steer last year’s runner-ups into the semifinal.

Eden Lodge Primary won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that worked well in Good Shepherd’s favour as they posted a solid 121 for seven from their allotted 25 overs.

Sealy batting positively throughout his innings and received good support from Jaden Cummings who scored 18 not out and Rashad Allman who contributed 17 runs.

Maccaira Haynes and Warde Deandre were the pick of the Eden Lodge bowlers with two wickets each.

In response, Eden Lodge was uprooted for 79 all out with Benskin taking five for 19 runs and Sealy three for 27 from their allotted five overs.

The highest score by an Eden Lodge batsman was 13 runs from Zaria Carter as the other batsmen struggled against Good Shepherd’s strong bowling attack.

Good Shepherd will face reigning three-time champions Bayley’s Primary on Thursday, November 28th at Briar Hall in the second semifinal. St. Stephen’s Primary and Selah Primary are scheduled to clash in the first semifinal tomorrow morning at Lears.