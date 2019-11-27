International Jockeys’ Challenge an overwhelming success - Barbados Today

The Barbados Lottery “International Jockeys’ Challenge” Race Day did not disappoint fans of the “Sport of Kings” at The Garrison Savannah over the weekend. There was a bumper crowd and the stands were packed, as local residents and tourists alike turned out in their numbers.

The annual Race Day is a joint partnership between IGT Global Services Limited, operators of The Barbados Lottery, and the Barbados Turf Club. Of the eight races on the day, partners in the field of sports – The Barbados Cricket Association, The Barbados Olympic Association and the National Sports Council – each sponsored one race, along with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and Horseshoe Productions, each sponsoring a race.

The three remaining races, were sponsored and named after the following popular Barbados Lottery games: The Mega 6 Trophy which was won by jockey N’Rico Prescod riding “Radial Flyer”; the Double Draw “Mega Ball” Jockey Challenge Trophy won by jockey Eric Daniel riding “Mischief Maker”; and the “Cash Money” Scratch and Win Trophy won by jockey Affrie Ward riding “Semper Fi”.

It was a thrilling day at the races, with the added boost of the “International Jockeys’ Challenge”, where six internationally acclaimed jockeys based in the UK competed against six highly skilled Barbadian resident jockey counterparts. Each jockey gave of their best, keeping every patron on their toes and eyes glued to the track, as the ‘Bajan boys’ claimed the lion’s share of the trophies as the overall winners of the Challenge and Race Day.

“This year’s Race Day was a major success and we are grateful to all our partners, including the enthusiastic racing fans, visitors, as well as ordinary Barbadians, for the great turnout and support,” said Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery.

Ms. Trudy N. Griffin, President of the Diabetes Association of Barbados, also expressed her appreciation for the recognition of World Diabetes Day (November 14). A human Blue Circle (the universal symbol for diabetes awareness) was formed on the day, as a way of showing support for the fight against this major public health challenge for Barbados and the region.