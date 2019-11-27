RUBIS supporting youth development - Barbados Today
RUBIS supporting youth development - by Barbados Today November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019

The Nature Fun Ranch team has received a much needed boost thanks to RUBIS.

The 21-year-old institution recently signed an agreement which will see them receiving an annual supply of Ultra Tec fuel from RUBIS. This will ensure the Nature Fun Ranch is better able to effectively mobilize its team for community outreach activities and daily travel.

Corey Layne, founder and ranch chief of the Nature Fun Ranch, thanked RUBIS for its support and confirmed the sponsorship would go a long way in helping the organization achieve its mandate to assist at risk youth.

“The assistance from RUBIS has been earmarked to facilitate our ranchers in their goal to becoming citizens of excellence,” he said.

Layne explained that the number of registered youth the Nature Fun Ranch has worked with at any given time has grown from five, at inception, to 161. The youth are involved in life skills, skills training, interventions, farming and horsemanship at the Bruce Vale, St Andrew Farm.

Mauricio Nicholls, chief executive officer, RUBIS lauded the work done at the ranch and looked forward to being part of their 2020 strategic plans which include having full-time volunteers and securing more jobs.

“I look forward to TeamRUBIS working with Corey and his group in areas where we can be of most benefit,” he said.

Nicholls also reiterated the company’s policy of not just making financial contributions to organizations but also working with them in a way that allows employees of RUBIS to be more actively involved.

“Our team enjoys playing a part in the community and working alongside other teams,” he said.

Joining Layne for the signing were Nature Fun Ranch Trustees Reneldo Layne, Romario Husbands and Kevin Smith. (PR)

